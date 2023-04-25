Outdoor lunch with Fido is fine, FDA updates guidance

MIAMI - Do you like taking your dog to restaurants?

Go ahead, it's fine, according to the Food and Drug Administration which now says it's safe to bring dogs to restaurants with outdoor seating.

The new guidance came in an update to the 2022 FDA food code. The FDA stated that its health rules "allow for pet dogs in outdoor dining areas, where approved."

The agency still says dogs shouldn't go inside restaurants or anywhere where food is prepared unless they're service dogs. There's no exception for emotional support dogs.

If a restaurant opens its doors to dogs, the FDA rules say it must do so for all breeds.

The outdoor dining guidance does not permit other pets.

Despite the new guidance, states, localities, and the restaurants themselves may still prohibit dogs if they choose to.

Currently, dogs are allowed in outdoor dining areas in about half of the states in the US.