Ryan Seacrest announces he's the new 'Wheel of Fortune' host

"Wheel of Fortune" has a new host, and Ryan Seacrest announced Tuesday that it's him.

Pat Sajak, who hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981, announced on June 12 that he will retire after the 2023-24 season of the popular game show.

"Im truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," wrote Seacrest on Twitter.

For more than four decades, Sajak, 76, was grand host of the famed game show alongside his letter-turning partner, Vanna White.

"Pat I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition," wrote Seacrest.

Vanna White is under contract for another year. " I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," wrote Seacrest.

