Pat Sajak to depart as host of "Wheel of Fortune"

Pat Sajak, who has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981, announced Monday that he will retire after the 2023-24 season of the popular game show shot in Culver City.

"Well, the time has come," Sajak said in a statement. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

For more than four decades, Sajak, 76, has helmed the famed game show alongside his letter-turning partner, Vanna White.

"As the host of `Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.

"We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the `Wheel of Fortune' family."

"Wheel of Fortune," created by Merv Griffin, first hit American TV sets in 1975, hosted by Chuck Woolery, who led the broadcast until leaving in 1981, opening the door for Sajak. Vanna White joined the syndicated show in 1982.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host. Prior to joining "Wheel," Sajak was a weather reporter at KNBC in Los Angeles.