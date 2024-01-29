Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva received a 4-year ban. Her team's Olympic gold medal is going to Team USA.

Russian skater finishes fourth amid doping scandal Russian skater Kamila Valieva finishes fourth amid doping scandal 01:36

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been banned from the sport until 2025 after it was found she committed an anti-doping rule violation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. Valieva, who with the Russian Olympic Committee earned gold in the team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, will be stripped of any awards she earned since late 2021.

Valieva tested positive for a banned drug, trimetazidine, but the court ruled she could still compete in the Beijing Games as it investigated, which it said would take months.

At the time, the court said it decided to let Valieva, just 15 at the time, compete because she was a minor and had to follow different rules than an adult athlete.

The International Olympic Committee, however, said if she placed in the competition, there would be no podium ceremony to hand out the medals.

Her performance in the team figure skating competition helped the Russians finish first, but they were not awarded a gold medal at the podium.

Russia's Kamila Valieva reacts after competing in a women's figure skating event during the Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 17, 2022. Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S., which originally took silver in the event with Japan earning bronze, will get the gold — nearly two years after the competition.

Team USA announced Monday that Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou are the first U.S. Olympic figure skating team to earn gold in the history of the games.

In a statement following the news of Valieva's suspension, the U.S. Olympics and Paralympics Committee said the decision was one it had been "eagerly awaiting for two years."

The court issued a four-year ban for Valieva, beginning in December 2021, which is when she took the drug test. At the time, Valieva claimed the medication was her grandfather's and she accidentally took it after a mix-up.

But the court said on Monday that after an investigation, Valieva was not able to prove that she did not intentionally take the medication.

As part of the four-year ban, all of Valieva's competitive results from Dec. 25, 2021, onward will be disqualified and she will forfeit titles, awards, medals, profits, prizes, and appearance money.