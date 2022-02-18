Live

Watch CBS News

Russian skater Kamila Valieva finishes fourth amid doping scandal

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who was a gold medal favorite at the Winter Olympics, fell during her routine and finished fourth in the women's individual figure skating competition. Jamie Yuccas shares the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.