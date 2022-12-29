Sushi the Drag Queen will drop for last time in Key West to ring in 2023

KEY WEST - She's captured attention around the world in quirky Key West fashion, Sushi the Drag Queen has welcomed the new year being lowered in a big red pump for more than 2 decades.

"When I was 8 years old I'd never have thought I'd be in drag, in Key West, in a high heel shoe," Sushi said.

But after this new year's eve, she's slipping out of the stiletto. "It's my retirement, you know. I've been sitting in the shoe for 25 years and I think it's about time for me to go and do something else on New Year's Eve," she said.

When CBS 4's Ted Scouten asked what it will be like to see someone else sitting in her place, she said, "It's going to be weird, but you know what, the first year, next year, after I retire I'll be in Paris in full drag in front of the Eiffel Tower," she laughed.

Showing us the original shoe from 1997, Sushi chuckled, telling us it was made of chicken wire, paper mache, and fiberglass

While the shoe may have changed over the years, what did not change is the excitement and fun of entertaining a worldwide audience, along with the partiers right in front of her.

"What I'm feeling when I come down in the shoe is that all these people came to see a drag queen in a shoe. They're all getting along, straight people, gay people. All kinds of people getting along and enjoying themselves," she said.

With Sushi retiring, what happens to the annual drag queen drop? Joey Schroeder, owner of Bourbon Street Pub and creator of the shoe has some ideas.

"I want Sushi, during our gay pride event, to pick a queen and we'll advertise "Queen of the Shoe" for that coming year. Each year we'll have a different queen come down. They'll audition for Sushi and they'll bring their dress and put their best foot forward if the shoe fits, wear it," Schroeder said.

While Sushi is retiring from the shoe there are plans for a one-time encore. "I'm doing the shoe one more time in my life after this year. I'll be doing it for the 50th anniversary coming down. It will be in 25 years. I've done 25, I'm going to wait for 25. I'll be 80 years old and looking fabulous, darling.

If you want to catch Sushi dropping in that shoe for the last time, the show begins at 9 o'clock New Year's Eve on Duval street at Petronia.