Rideshare driver shot during attempted robbery in Hallandale Beach

MIAMI - A rideshare driver was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Hallandale Beach, police said.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of 1st Street, as the driver exited his vehicle to help a passenger with their belongings.

That is when a masked man approached, brandished a firearm and demanded money, police said.

Investigators said the suspect then attempted to steal the passenger's phone and other items and when the driver intervened, he was shot in the shoulder.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was not physically harmed.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department is investigating the incident and has not released additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at (954) 457-1404 or Broward County Crime Stoppers.