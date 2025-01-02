Watch CBS News
Rideshare driver shot during attempted robbery in Hallandale Beach

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A rideshare driver was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Hallandale Beach, police said.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of 1st Street, as the driver exited his vehicle to help a passenger with their belongings.

That is when a masked man approached, brandished a firearm and demanded money, police said.

Investigators said the suspect then attempted to steal the passenger's phone and other items and when the driver intervened, he was shot in the shoulder.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was not physically harmed.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department is investigating the incident and has not released additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at (954) 457-1404 or Broward County Crime Stoppers.

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

