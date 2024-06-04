Watch CBS News
Residents of SW Dade apartment building forced to evacuate due to gas leak

By John MacLauchlan

SW Miami-Dade apartment building evacuated due to 'hazardous incident'
MIAMI - Residents of a southwest Miami-Dade apartment building were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigated a gas leak.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 4:45 a.m. they received a report of a sick person at the Hemingway Villas near the intersection of SW 94th Avenue and Bird Road.

When firefighters arrived, they reported the smell of gas.

Firefighters went door to door telling residents of the building they had to leave their units. Several people were treated on the scene, others were taken to an area hospital. 

Fire officials are trying to determine if the leak that has made some people ill is carbon monoxide related.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 7:27 AM EDT

