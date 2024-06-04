Residents of SW Dade apartment building forced to evacuate due to gas leak

MIAMI - Residents of a southwest Miami-Dade apartment building were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigated a gas leak.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 4:45 a.m. they received a report of a sick person at the Hemingway Villas near the intersection of SW 94th Avenue and Bird Road.

When firefighters arrived, they reported the smell of gas.

Firefighters went door to door telling residents of the building they had to leave their units. Several people were treated on the scene, others were taken to an area hospital.

Fire officials are trying to determine if the leak that has made some people ill is carbon monoxide related.

