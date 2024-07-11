Residents from Miami apartment fire stuck in hotels, commissioner says city has new housing ready

After Miami apartment fire displaces 60 people, residents still asking where they'll go live now

MIAMI — Clementina Morales has been taking care of her 62-year-old mother Felicia for the last month after she lost her home in a fire.

"Considering where I live at coming every day to bring her things it's not easy at all," Morales said.

A Motel 6 in Doral is where Fernandez has lived for the last month. Morales says her mother called the Temple Court Apartments home for 16 years. What she lost inside isn't replaceable.

"Old pictures of my grandmom that died pictures of her memories and tapes. It's Irreplaceable."

Little is left of the complex after police say 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa started the fire. Investigators say Figueroa also killed an employee at the apartment building. He's been charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson.

"Lost everything," Morales said.

Morales is wondering where her mom will go next. A city of Miami spokesperson said the residents are in a Pass-Through Program with HUD. That means they pay a portion of their rent to the management company of their old apartment building, and that pays for their lodging in the hotel, while they search for a permanent home.

They'll have those benefits until August 24, but a city official says they could be extended up to a year. Miami City Commission Chair Christine King says the city has found affordable housing units in Overtown for these residents, they just need to get vouchers from HUD first.

"I am hoping to have them moved end of July top of August because we have the units," King said.

CBS News Miami asked City Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela what plan B is.

"The backup plan is we gotta do what we gotta do. At least from my office," Gabela said.

Morales says if there isn't a home for her mother when her housing runs out, She will move in with her. According to the city, 73 residents are in hotels. A city spokesperson said HUD and the apartment property manager are working on a contract for moving these residents to a new building, which could be as soon as August.