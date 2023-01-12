Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools

MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting.

Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:

"At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The reportee stated that her child's father had just shot at her vehicle. The incident occurred very close to Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School and both schools were placed on a code red lockdown as a precaution. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident."

Authorities said the suspect was later located and taken into custody without incident.

Operations at both schools returned to normal.

The investigation continues.