Record heat possible in Miami, cool down on the way

Miami - It was a very warm and steamy start across South Florida with low to mid-80s.

Record temps NEXT Weather

In the afternoon record heat is likely as highs soar to the low to mid 90s. It will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity and heat advisories may be issued for South Florida.

The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Miami and the current record is 92 degrees set back in 2020.

Thursday will be breezy and drier as the moisture associated with the warm front and low pressure system has lifted to the north. The rain chance will increase a bit on Friday.

Heat wave NEXT Weather

Our heat wave continues through the weekend with the potential for record heat. It will feel more like summer than fall as highs rise to the low to mid 90s. A few showers and spotty storms are possible this weekend.

By late Sunday a cold front will move in and bring the coolest air of the season. By Monday we'll wake up with the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be even cooler by next Tuesday morning as lows will likely fall to the low 60s. It will finally feel more like fall across South Florida. Highs remain below normal in the low 80s through the middle of next week.