Video shows moments before alleged kidnapping of teen in Lauderdale Lakes, BSO says

Newly obtained surveillance footage reveals the moments leading up to the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Raymar Fraser, who has been charged with kidnapping.

According to the sheriff's office, the teenager had been dropped off and was waiting for a thrift store to open near West Oakland Park Boulevard and State Road 7 when Fraser approached and spoke with her. Surveillance video shows the two walking toward Fraser's car, holding hands and chatting briefly by the vehicle, before Fraser pushed the teen into the front seat and drove away.

"We have to remember there are people who prey on the vulnerable, so always have your guard up," said BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright.

Investigators said Fraser drove north toward Commercial Boulevard. According to his arrest report, the victim resisted as Fraser hugged and kissed her throughout the ride. She attempted to escape in front of a 7-Eleven on Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac, then broke free and made her way to a gas station on University Drive.

Authorities credited the tracking app Life360 with helping locate the teenager, noting that her mother was able to track her location through the application.