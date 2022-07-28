Rabies alert extended for portion of Davie after second feral cat tests positive

FORT LAUDERDALE - A rabies alert for a section of Davie has been extended after a second feral cat tested positive on Wednesday, July 27th.

This rabies alert is now for 120 days. The alert includes the following boundaries:

S.W. 36th Court to the North

Florida Turnpike to the East

Orange Drive to the South

Davie Road to the West



Residents should be aware that rabies can also occur outside the alert area.

Rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.

All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

• Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

• Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock

secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek

veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Control Services for

your jurisdiction.

• Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

• Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be

properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

• Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources

such as uncovered trash or litter.

• Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

• Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear

friendly.

• Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches,

schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and

pets.

• Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek

medical attention and report the injury to the DOH- Broward at 954-467-4700