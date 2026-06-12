South Florida family mourns their loved one 10 years after he died in Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando

A Pinecrest family is mourning the 10-year mark since the Pulse Nightclub shooting, which claimed the life of Jerry Wright, one of 49 people killed and 53 injured when a gunman opened fire.

"It's a very, very difficult day, because it was, I mean, it changed our lives and took away my son's life in a horrible way, and it just is very traumatic and sad," said Jerry's mother, Maria. The pain in her voice is clear a decade later.

"There's very little about this date that I can find to say thank you for, which is something I try to do every day," Maria said. "This morning, when I got up, I just... I said, 'Thank you for having had him,'" she added.

Maria said her son was a big soccer fan who always rooted for Ecuador, where his father is from. This year, instead of traveling to Orlando for the annual Pulse remembrances, the family chose a different way to honor him.

"We thought, what better way to celebrate him than to go with family and follow Ecuador for this World Cup," she said. They will be joined by more than 80 family members.

The Wrights have been strong advocates for gun safety measures and also support youth charities in Miami. "Mainly, one of the things we focus on a lot is music, because that really helps kids process the challenges in their lives," Maria said.

Separately, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is using music to honor the people murdered at Pulse. That event is scheduled for Friday, June 21, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Maria hopes people will practice kindness, compassion, and empathy instead of hate. "I just want people to remember what hate leads to, and it's nothing good," she concluded. "It just leads to grief and suffering. My son and 48 other people were killed because someone hated".