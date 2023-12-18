Watch CBS News
Proposal would ban political, racial, sex orientation & gender flag displays

TALLAHASSEE -- A House Republican on Monday filed a proposal that would prevent local governments, schools and colleges from flying flags that represent "a political viewpoint," including flags related to "sexual orientation and gender" or race. 

Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, filed the bill (HB 901) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9. 

Under the proposal, local governments, public schools, colleges and universities would be barred from displaying flags that represent political viewpoints including "a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint." 

That could include LGBTQ pride flags. 

Equality Florida, a LGBTQ-advocacy organization, criticized the bill. 

"If conservative lawmakers won't stop trying to erase us, we won't stop showing up to oppose them," the group said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Senate version of the bill had not been filed as of mid-day Monday.

