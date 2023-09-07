Miami-Dade school board votes against LGBTQ+ History Month

MIAMI - After a contentious debate, which started Wednesday afternoon and lasted well into the wee hours of Thursday morning, the Miami-Dade school board reached a decision on whether to recognize October as LGBTQ+ History Month.

In a vote of 5-3, it was decided not to recognize it.

More than 100 people had signed up to speak and be heard.

One supporter of the measure talked about suicide rates being high among trans kids, while an opponent said, "The board should remove all history months and focus on teaching kids math, reading, and writing."

A high school student named Carolyn said, "Your students are asking you our representatives to help give us voice to a group who are underrepresented, sometimes persecuted."

A few people spoke about the presence of the Proud Boys at the meeting as an intimidation factor. Some of those who spoke agreed with the Parental Rights in Education law, labeled by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law, who said the designation felt like indoctrination.

Myra Jordan, a parent, said, "Leave my kids alone. You understand that? You want freedom? Have freedom at home."

Last year, a majority of the board also voted against against the designation.