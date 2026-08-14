Portion of Krome Ave. closed as fire crews battle pair of wildfires in west Miami-Dade

A section of Krome Avenue was closed Friday while fire crews battled a pair of wildfires burning in west Miami-Dade, due to smoky conditions in the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that the road closure was on Krome Avenue between 8th and 88th Street due to low visibility, and additional units from the Florida Forest Service are assisting with the firefighting.

Chopper 4 was over the Radio Tower Fire, which caused the closure of portions of Krome Avenue. CBS News Miami

The smaller of the two fires, the Trail Fire, has burned 25 acres and is 80% contained as of Friday afternoon, according to Watch Duty. The map reports the Trail Fire is located in the 2000 Block of SW 8th St.

The other fire, named the Radio Tower Fire, has burned a total of 188 acres and is only 50% burned as of Friday afternoon, according to Watch Duty. It is located at 5755 SW 177th Ave.

Chopper 4 was over the Radio Tower Fire, where heavy plumes of smoke were seen filling the area.