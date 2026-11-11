Deputies search for gunman after woman was injured in Pompano Beach shooting, BSO says

Broward Sheriff's deputies are searching for a gunman after a woman was shot in Pompano Beach Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the shooting call near the 800 block of Northwest Sixth Street at approximately 3:49 p.m.

On scene, emergency crews found an adult woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

BSO confirmed that her injuries are listed as not life-threatening, but what her injuries are is not known.

According to detectives, the victim told investigators that she was shot by an adult man. The suspect had fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Chopper 4 was on the scene, capturing multiple police vehicles conducting an investigation at a home in the area.

BSO is asking anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

No additional information has been released.