Teen hospitalized after being shot in Pompano Beach, Broward Sheriff's Office says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A teenager was hospitalized after getting shot in Pompano Beach on Sunday afternoon, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 4:15 p.m., BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were called out to a shooting reported near 1400 NW 6th Ave. Upon arrival, they found the teen and took them to an area hospital.

BSO's Crime Scene and Violent Crimes units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.