Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen hospitalized after being shot in Pompano Beach, Broward Sheriff's Office says

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE — A teenager was hospitalized after getting shot in Pompano Beach on Sunday afternoon, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 4:15 p.m., BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were called out to a shooting reported near 1400 NW 6th Ave. Upon arrival, they found the teen and took them to an area hospital.

BSO's Crime Scene and Violent Crimes units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.