Two women shot dead outside Pompano Beach home; man detained for questioning, BSO says

Two women are dead, and a man was detained for questioning after a shooting in Pompano Beach on Thursday night, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO said that the shooting occurred near an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.

Neighbors heard the pops of gunfire and thought it could have been fireworks.

"We were sitting inside getting ready for the football game and just heard a couple of pops. In seconds, it seemed like here were the police, here were more deputies, just coming down here, trying to get to this area," Sherry, a neighbor in the area, said.

According to BSO, deputies arrived on scene to find two women shot outside a home. They, as well as crews from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, pronounced both women dead on the scene.

"According to investigators, they have detained one individual for questioning, and no further information is being released at this time," BSO's public information officer Gerdy St. Louis said.

Neighbors expressed their shock that something like this happened in their otherwise quiet neighborhood.

"I've been living here for 20 years, and we've never had stuff stolen. Nobody bothers anything; they're respectful. You see people up and down the street walking with their dogs. So, it's unfortunate," Sherry said.

BSO has not released the identities of the women who were killed, but did say that both women are related to each other. Their relationship is unknown at this time.

It is also unknown who the man who was detained is and how he was related to the shooting.