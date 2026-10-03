Man killed, another injured in Pompano Beach shooting after gambling argument, authorities say

A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that investigators say followed an argument while three men were allegedly gambling Friday night in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 11:53 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of N.W. Seventh Ave., about four blocks north of Blanche Ely High School.

According to detectives, Robert Vaughn and another adult man were gambling in the front yard with Rau Lee Davis Jr. when an argument broke out.

Detectives said Davis pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, striking both men.

CBS News Miami

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced Vaughn dead at the scene. The other victim received medical treatment for his injuries. Authorities have not released his name or provided details about his condition.

Investigators said Davis left the scene after the shooting but later returned.

Detectives arrested Davis on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami they did not see what led up to the shooting. One person said they heard gunfire, while those interviewed said they did not know the victims.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

CBS News Miami will provide updates when more information becomes available.