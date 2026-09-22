Man hospitalized after shooting in Pompano Beach, person detained at scene, BSO says

A man was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, and deputies detained a person at the scene, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. near East Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast First Avenue, BSO said.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and found an adult man who had been shot. Paramedics transported him to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately released.

BSO said deputies detained an individual at the scene. Authorities did not identify that person or say what connection, if any, they had to the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Detectives with BSO's Violent Crimes Unit and members of the Crime Scene Unit responded to investigate.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional details were immediately available.