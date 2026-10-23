Broward mother says she went months without update after reporting man outside her window

A Pompano Beach mother says she fears for her safety after a man was caught on camera repeatedly touching himself outside her bedroom window while she and her children were inside their home.

The incident happened nearly three months ago, on July 24, shortly before 4 a.m., in a neighborhood near Atlantic Boulevard.

The woman, whose identity CBS News Miami is withholding for her safety, says she reported the incident to the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO), but she went months without hearing an update on the investigation.

"I felt violated because he was looking directly into the camera as if he was looking at me," she said. "I felt like he was undressing me. I feel violated, I feel unsafe."

The woman says the man remained outside her window, touching himself repeatedly for nearly a minute.

She also believes she encountered the same man on another occasion. She said a neighbor recognized him and asked whether he was the person she had previously seen.

"I turned around, and he looked me dead in my face, and it was him, and I was shook," she said.

The woman says she had not received an update from investigators for months after reporting the incident. That changed Friday, when two BSO officers came to her home to obtain another statement.

"A couple hours ago, two BSO officers knocked on my door," she said.

She recalled asking the officers why they needed another statement when she believed she had already provided one.

According to the woman, the officers told her they needed the additional statement to move forward with pressing charges, making an arrest, and obtaining a warrant.

CBS News Miami contacted BSO about the investigation. The agency said the case remains open and active.

The woman said she believes CBS News Miami prompted the renewed contact from investigators.

"I feel like if it wasn't for you, he would still be out there," she said.

CBS News Miami reached out to BSO again late Friday night seeking additional information about the investigation and whether any further action had been taken.

The department had not responded as of publication.

No arrest has been confirmed in connection with the incident.