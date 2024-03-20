Police searching for Fort Lauderdale armed sexual battery suspect who assaulted victim at gunpoint

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they said is responsible for a Broward County armed sexual battery incident back in February. Fort Lauderdale Police Department

FORT LAUDERDALE — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they said is responsible for a Broward County armed sexual battery incident last month.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on February 27 on the 700 block of Southeast 16th Street.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was walking around the 1600 block of South Federal Highway when an unknown suspect began to follow her in his car. Shortly after, he got out of his vehicle with a handgun and approached the victim, demanding money.

When they refused, he then dragged the victim back to his car and sexually battered them inside the vehicle before the victim managed to escape and run away from the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police surveillance video from where the incident occurred and a sketch of the suspect to help with the investigation.

The suspect is described to be a Hispanic man in his 20s who's about 5'10" with short hair, a clean-shaven face and a medium build. His car is said to be a 2018 or 2019 gray Hyundai Sonata with a dark tint, and he was wearing a white t-shirt with a dark-colored sweater and long dark pants.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have any information regarding the case needs to contact Det. Sgt. Hector Martinez at (954) 828-5510 or Det. Christopher Chylack at (943) 828-5535. If you wish to talk anonymously, contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 496-TIPS (8477).