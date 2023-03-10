Watch CBS News
Police: Search on for Dodge Challenger involved in Hollywood road-rage shooting

MIAMI - Hollywood police are looking for a Dodge Charger they say was involved in a road-rage shooting on Friday afternoon. 

It happened on the northbound lanes of I-95, near the entrance ramp from Hollywood Boulevard.

Police said a white tractor-trailer was shot at by the driver of a black or purple Dodge Challenger.

They say one bullet struck the driver's side door.

Authorities continue to search for the Challenger, which took off immediately after the shooting.

Luckily, the truck's driver was not hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details. 

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411.

March 10, 2023

