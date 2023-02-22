Police pursuit through Hialeah ends in SWAT standoff, arrest

MIAMI - A pursuit of an SUV through South Florida streets ended in a SWAT standoff and subsequent arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement has not said, at this point, where and why the pursuit started.

At one point the driver of the black Kia SUV drove onto the Turnpike. He exited the Gratigny Parkway and drove into the Hialeah area.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Hialeah Police, and Miami-Dade Police were all involved in the pursuit.

After about an hour, the driver pulled up to a house and went inside, drawing the curtains. A SWAT team pulled in behind him and took up stations as police blocked off W 60th Street in front of the home between Palm Avenue and W 1st Street.

