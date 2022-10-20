Watch CBS News
Police presence in the neighborhood prompts lockdown at Lauderhill elementary school

LAUDERHILL -- A Lauderhill elementary school issued a campus lockdown because of nearby police activity, authorities said.  

A spokesperson for Broward County public schools said Castle Hill Elementary School, located at 2640 NW 46th Ave., was placed on lockdown but police have not said what led to officers being called to the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Live video from the scene showed police crime scene tape surrounding the parking lot.

