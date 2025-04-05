Watch CBS News
Man drowns off coast of Fort Lauderdale Beach, prompting police investigation

By
Alyssa Dzikowski
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.
Alyssa Dzikowski,
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

A police investigation is underway after a man drowned off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Saturday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue were called out to the area near 200 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. regarding reports of a swimmer in distress. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident happened before Ocean Rescue personnel began their shift.

Upon arrival, officials met with the caller, who said he lost sight of his friend in the water. Fort Lauderdale Police's Marine Unit was called in and quickly found the man unresponsive. Medics then came aboard the police boat to assist with life-saving measures while he was taken to the boat ramp to be brought to the hospital.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the hospital, Fort Lauderdale Police told CBS News Miami.

At this time, the incident appears to be an accidental drowning, but Fort Lauderdale Police said their homicide unit is investigating the death.

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

