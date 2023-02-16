Police investigate shooting in Florida City

One person shot in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Police say an argument between two people escalated to a shooting in Florida City on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene near 110th Avenue and SW 200th Street and found one person shot in the stomach.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital.

The shooter did not remain at the scene, according to police.

No other details were immediately known.