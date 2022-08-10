Police, community come together to give Brownsville park a much needed makeover

MIAMI - A park in Brownsville is getting quite the makeover.

An area that was once scattered with litter, will now become a joyous gathering place.

The Miami-Dade police department's Northside District, alongside county Mayor Danielle Levine Cava and Commissioner Jean Monestime, prompted this process.

A little planting and painting will go a long way to turn this park into something beautiful that the community and neighbors can enjoy.

"This park was once infested with drug dealers and homeless people. We've taken back our park and our community. It means a lot to us," said Gloria Allen Cohen, who lives next to the park

Cohen, who works in the community in youth outreach, said that the park was long overdue for this touch-up. Looking out her window into the park, she's excited to see one thing.

"I'm hoping to see kids, kids, kids, and more kids," she said.

That's what this project is all about, giving the kids in the community a space to safely play.

"Today we're cleaning out the sand and anything that could be a danger to the kids. We're also adding a butterfly garden so the kids can come and interact and learn about the local monarchs (butterflies)," said Lt. Luis Perez Jr, with the police department's neighborhood resource unit.

The officers helped them decorate hoping it'll encourage a positive community and police relationship.

"We are here to help, we're family, we're not just uniforms. The police department loves Miami-Dade county. Our employees work and live in this community," said Perez.

Something Cohen said she hopes the park renovations will bring new life to her home.

"I would rather hear the sounds of kids playing, the sound of gun violence."