Police: Arrest made in killing of Norland football coach Keon Smith

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department announced they had made an arrest in the killing of beloved Miami Norland High School football coach Keon Bernard Smith.

Police said Lance Brian Rolle, 39, is facing murder charges for the killing of Smith on June 3rd in Opa-locka.

Smith, 49, was gunned down early morning at 12:50 a.m., at an apartment building in the area of N.W. 132nd St. and 28th Ave in Opa-locka.

Investigators say Smith was outside of his girlfriend's home when Rolle shot him several times before fleeing on foot.

Edward Scamp, Smith's brother, said Keon was "a great person, a great coach, a great role model. He was my brother. He was my blood brother. He was family."

Scamp said the gunman took off, as a woman in the apartment called for help. He said the gunman was unhappy that his brother was at the apartment with that woman.

Scamp says the gunman broke into a window of a first-floor apartment and held Smith at gunpoint.

Pointing to the building, Scamp said, "He broke in that window and had an altercation and forced my brother out at gunpoint. He told my brother to leave."

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a warrant for Rolle's arrest was obtained by detectives and on Tuesday, Rolle was arrested and charged accordingly.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.