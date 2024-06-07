Slain Miami Norland Senior High School football coach Keon Smith honored at school

Beloved Norland football coach remembered as search for killer goes on

Beloved Norland football coach remembered as search for killer goes on

MIAMI - High school football coach Keon Smith was shot and killed in Opa-locka on Monday and on Friday, his football team gathered to pay homage to him.

Coach Smith's football family at Miami Norland Senior High School came together to honor his life and to talk about the impact he had not only on the field but also off the field.

Miami Norland football team players huddle and chant like they do at every game.

Sadly, their quarterback coach will no longer be there by their side. "His legacy in just Dade county football its going to be remembered," said Darryel Bethune, who coached with Smith.

Coach Bethune and coach Walt Walker worked with Smith.

They say he gave them opportunities to continue doing what they love.

"Over 20 years me and him still great friends. I coached him and I got a chance to coach with him," said Bethune.

"He brung me everywhere he went. Everywhere he coached, he always want me by his side. Coach Walt, I want you near me," said Walker.

While Smith was the quarterback coach, players like quarterback Ennio Yappor say he was really everyone's coach.

"The fact that his teachings and his respect won't be there anymore for those kids... it's heartbreaking for them," said Yappor.

Yappor says losing his coach is now motivation for him as an athlete going into his senior year.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

If you know any information you are urged to contact Miami-Dade crime stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.