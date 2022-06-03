Watch CBS News
Police activity on Hallandale Beach Boulevard impacting traffic

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  Police activity on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and NW 10 Terrace is impacting traffic on both directions.

Hallandale Beach Police said Westbound traffic on Hallandale Beach Blvd and N.W 10 Terrace will be closed until further notice. 

Authorities are urging drivers to use N.W 8th Avenue to Pembroke Road if you need to go I-95 or west.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 11:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

