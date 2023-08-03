Plantation traffic stop leads to arrest of suspected mail thief

PLANTATION - Residents at Jacaranda Lakes in Plantation were in for a rude awakening Wednesday morning.

"I was woken up at 5:15 to the cops knocking on my door," said Michel Naese.

A swarm of police cars took over the area of Northwest 94th Avenue and 15th Street after they say they busted a serial mail thief.

"It's a little unsettling that people were taking personal property," said Naese.

Naese has lived in the neighborhood for years and was one of the many victims who had their mail snatched by the thief and returned by police.

"They had a piece of my mail and asked me if I was a resident and if we wanted to press charges," said Naese.

The police busted the suspect after receiving a call about a suspicious U-Haul pick-up truck in the area.

Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest and when they searched the car, they found dozens of pieces of mail — some containing valuables like gold and jewelry.

"It is scary. We live in tough times, and it never used to happen like this," said resident Raysa Rodriguez.

Neighbors tell us the thefts have been happening for weeks and say many times the suspect left the mailboxes wide open.

"We are going to change the mailbox. We will get one with a lock," said Naese.

As police work to return the mail, Naese has this message for the bandit.

"Go get a job! A different job!"

Police have not released the suspect's identity.

We reached out to USPS about the incident and have not yet heard back.