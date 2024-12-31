Plantation police officer injured in 2-vehicle crash

MIAMI - A Plantation police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon in Davie following a two-vehicle crash involving his unmarked car and another vehicle.

It happened at the intersection of Davie Road and State Road 84, causing roadway closures.

According to officials, the officer driving the police vehicle was transported to a local hospital by Davie Fire Rescue.

The driver of the second vehicle remained on scene and was being evaluated by Fire Rescue personnel.

Details surrounding the police investigation leading up to the crash have not been released.

The intersection remains closed as the investigation continues.

Drivers exiting I-595 westbound at Davie Road are being directed to continue west on State Road 84.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.