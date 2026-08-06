Phi Delta Theta at UM under investigation after video appears to show man pushed into pool with pants on fire

The University of Miami is investigating the Phi Delta Theta fraternity after videos circulated online showing activities that some students say could be hazing.

The university said it became aware of the videos on July 29 and is working with Phi Delta Theta's national organization to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

One video, first shared with The Miami Hurricane by a person who wants to remain anonymous, appears to show a man being pushed into a pool while his pants are on fire.

The footage has sparked debate among students and alumni.

"I would call that hazing," said University of Miami student Evan Patterson.

Others viewed the incident differently.

"It's just a fun activity. Kind of reckless but fun," said University of Miami alumna Natalie Colegrove.

Some students and alumni said they have heard accounts of more serious fraternity practices in the past.

"So that's really not that bad compared to what I've heard," Colegrove said.

A second video shows a large group of men dancing in cheetah-print swimwear in front of a crowd.

For some observers, the public nature of the event raised concerns.

"It's really embarrassing, and it's on the internet forever," Colegrove said.

Patterson agreed.

"It definitely seems like a humiliation ritual thing in front of other fraternities and sororities as well," he said.

The University of Miami issued the following statement:

"The University of Miami received a video from a news media outlet on July 29 allegedly portraying members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity imitating a dangerous social media challenge. The Dean of Students Office has partnered with the Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters, and we are actively investigating the video and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Any students or student organizations determined to have violated the University of Miami code of conduct will be held accountable."

Phi Delta Theta's national organization also responded to our request for comment:

"Phi Delta Theta is reviewing alleged policy violations at the Florida Delta chapter at the University of Miami. Phi Delta Theta is working with the university, chapter, and alumni to review the matter. Any individuals found responsible for violating policy will be held accountable. Phi Delta Theta prioritizes the safety of every member and the communities they are part of. The organization does not tolerate any actions that directly contradict the values and policies of the Fraternity and holds strict rulings against members and chapters that violate Fraternity expectations and the law."

CBS News Miami has also reached out to Coral Gables Police to determine whether the agency is investigating the videos but had not received a response by publication of this article.