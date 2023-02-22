Former NFL star Peyton Hillis expected to make a "100% recovery" weeks after rescuing his children from drowning

Former NFL star Peyton Hillis said he is expected to make a full recovery weeks after saving his children from drowning at a Florida beach.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old Hillis took to Twitter to give an update on his condition, thanking his family, fans and hospital staff at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola for their role in his recovery.

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

"I haven't taken any interviews on this because I'd like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us," he said in a statement. "But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support. I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100 percent recovery. I'm a very lucky and blessed man."

Hillis was admitted to the hospital in early January after he and his sister Hayley Davis rescued his kids from drowning at a Florida beach, according to their uncle Greg Hillis.

According to multiple updates from family, Hillis was being treated in Baptist Hospital's intensive care unit and, for a time, using a ventilator, before he was discharged a month ago from the Florida hospital, his girlfriend and sister said on social media.

After playing college ball at the University of Arkansas, Hillis was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2008. During his seven-year NFL career, Hillis also played for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. He was featured on the cover of "Madden NFL 12" following a breakout year with the Browns during which he rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 11 rushing touchdowns.