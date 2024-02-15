BSO: Video shows person of interest in 2023 Dania Beach double shooting

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify and locate a person of interest in a double shooting that left two injured in Dania Beach last Sept. 11.

BSO said they responded to the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and West Dania Beach Boulevard at around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When deputies got to the location, they found a juvenile who sustained a single gunshot wound. Meanwhile, the second gunshot victim, an adult male, had arrived at a hospital in Plantation.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred near 80 S.W. 8th Avenue in Dania Beach.

Video surveillance near the location captured a man dressed all in black running from the area. Detectives believe he may have information that could aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the individual's identity or whereabouts should contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Shane Fairbanks at 954-321-4380 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.