Person dead after pickup truck crashes into tree in Tamarac

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

TAMARAC — A person is dead after crashing their pickup truck into a tree in Broward County on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:01 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a crash near Northwest 64th Avenue and Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac, prompting BSO deputies and Lauderhill Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon emergency crews' arrival, a preliminary investigation revealed the truck driver had crashed into a tree and died. The identity of the driver has not been identified as of Sunday evening.

BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the crash.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 5:39 PM EST

