Person dead after pickup truck crashes into tree in Tamarac
TAMARAC — A person is dead after crashing their pickup truck into a tree in Broward County on Sunday afternoon.
Around 2:01 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a crash near Northwest 64th Avenue and Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac, prompting BSO deputies and Lauderhill Fire Rescue to respond.
Upon emergency crews' arrival, a preliminary investigation revealed the truck driver had crashed into a tree and died. The identity of the driver has not been identified as of Sunday evening.
BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the crash.
