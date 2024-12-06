1 dead after fire at Hallandale Beach mobile home park

MIAMI — A person is dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Hallandale Beach on Friday just after midnight.

The fire occurred at the Seville Mobile Home Park at 513 NE 4 Avenue, where firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home when they arrived at the scene. They had the fire under control in about 15 minutes and were able to stop it from spreading to two mobile homes nearby.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.