Watch CBS News
Local News

Period of heavy rain coming to South Florida late Sunday morning

By Dave Warren, Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — Grab your raincoats: Very heavy rain is in the forecast as South Florida's huge outdoor event weekend comes to a close.

next-weather-alert-10am-radar-2-17-2024.png
  Grab your raincoats: Very heavy rain is in the forecast as South Florida's huge outdoor event weekend comes to a close. CBS News Miami

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a period of heavy rain will move through late Sunday morning, just after noon. The heaviest rain is expected to end in the early afternoon, but light to moderate rain will continue all day, says CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren.

There is also a chance for storms but as of Saturday evening, we are not at a severe risk. Warren added that minor flooding is possible.

Warren also said that the most intense rain, wind and storms will be during the NEXT Weather Alert timeframe, but expect rainfall to continue through overnight Sunday.

next-weather-alert-monday-am-radar-2-17-2024.png
  Grab your raincoats: Very heavy rain is in the forecast as South Florida's huge outdoor event weekend comes to a close. CBS News Miami

Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest forecast.

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 6:25 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.