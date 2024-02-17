Period of heavy rain coming to South Florida late Sunday morning

MIAMI — Grab your raincoats: Very heavy rain is in the forecast as South Florida's huge outdoor event weekend comes to a close.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a period of heavy rain will move through late Sunday morning, just after noon. The heaviest rain is expected to end in the early afternoon, but light to moderate rain will continue all day, says CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren.

There is also a chance for storms but as of Saturday evening, we are not at a severe risk. Warren added that minor flooding is possible.

Warren also said that the most intense rain, wind and storms will be during the NEXT Weather Alert timeframe, but expect rainfall to continue through overnight Sunday.

Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest forecast.