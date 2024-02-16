Big weekend features Miami International Boat Show, Coconut Grove Arts Festival

MIAMI - South Florida is known for its sunny weather, popular beaches, and a great spot for some fun on the water.

For those who take the latter seriously, we have great news. The 2024 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, which kicked off Wednesday, runs through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday,

Billed as the largest boat and yacht event in the world, the show attracts more than 100,000 attendees.

It features everything boating, from kayaks to super yachts to the latest marine accessories, across six locations.

The show will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina, and Superyacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami. Click here for a map of the locations and parking.

There are also premium open bars, gourmet food, pop-up activations, and a complimentary water taxi service.

The show is expected to have a $1.34 billion economic impact.

A one-day general admission ticket costs $43. There is no box office for tickets onsite at the show. Those planning to go should purchase their digital tickets in advance and they will be scanned at the show.

Click here for tickets and more information.

But that's not all that's happening this weekend.

More than 280 artists will take part in the 60th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend, making it the busiest three days of the year in Coconut Grove.

Those planning to go should note that no animals of any kind are allowed, except for service animals with a proper vest.

Traffic will be shut down by the festival on South Bayshore Drive. Instead of driving down 27th Avenue, consider taking alternate routes on S.W. 22nd or 32nd Avenue.

There's also Art Wynwood which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay. The fair routinely draws more than 25,000 people during the long weekend and showcases the works of over 180 artists from 50 international galleries from countries including Germany, Chile, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom.