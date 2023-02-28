Pembroke Pines police: Naked driver attempted to abduct woman

MIAMI - Pembroke Pines police detectives are looking for a man they said was driving in the nude Monday afternoon when he attempted to abduct a woman.

Detectives said it happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of SW 68th Terrace and SW 4th Street.

Here is what Public Information Officer, Amanda Conwell said about the incident:

"The victim, an adult female, was walking along the roadway when a 4-door dark-colored Mazda

began following her. The driver, who is described as a tall, thin... male wearing no clothing,

started making lewd comments to the victim as he drove alongside her."

"The victim began walking faster to get away from the suspect, when he blocked her path with his

vehicle and attempted to grab her arm. The victim slapped his hand away, and the suspect

subsequently fled the area."

Police have issued a "Be On the Look Out" (BOLO) bulletin to all surrounding jurisdictions.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to contact

police at 954-431-2225.