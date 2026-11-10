Pembroke Pines to vote on e-bike, e-scooter rules after 51 crash calls since January 2025, vice mayor says

Electric bike, e-scooter, and e-motor riders in Pembroke Pines could soon face new rules under a proposed ordinance aimed at improving public safety.

The City Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday, Nov. 18, on legislation that would place new restrictions on micromobility devices throughout the city.

Since January 2025, Pembroke Pines Police and Fire have responded to 51 calls for help involving crashes with e-motors, e-bikes, or e-scooters, according to Vice Mayor Mike Hernandez. While the majority of riders involved were in their 40s, police reported that middle and high school students have also been injured.

"What I can't have is what I was seeing, which is kids that were going through sidewalks at top speed nearly hitting pedestrians, nearly hitting fellow students," Hernandez said.

Hernandez had hoped state lawmakers would enact regulations, but Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed e-bike legislation in July. In the months following the veto, e-bike and e-scooter riders died in at least three crashes in Miami-Dade County.

Hernandez subsequently worked with his local police department to draft an ordinance specifically for Pembroke Pines.

The final version of the proposed ordinance limits speed to a "reasonable" manner to avoid crashes and prohibits the use of e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motorcycles on city-owned playing fields and playgrounds. Parks with existing signs restricting traditional scooters will feature updated language prohibiting all micromobility vehicles.

Violators face potential $50 fines, though Hernandez emphasized that fines are not the primary goal. The restrictions exist to grab attention, educate riders, and improve overall safety.

"The most important point I would make is: this is a start," Hernandez said. "I understand that this is not going to solve every issue. It's not going to stop every accident. Unfortunately, it won't stop every injury."