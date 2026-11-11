Man accused of using magnet to steal 122 gallons of diesel at Pembroke Pines gas station

A 24-year-old man accused of stealing over 100 gallons of fuel from a Pembroke Pines gas station left the Broward County jail saying nothing except, "Don't shoot video of my face."

Rodolfo Molina Conde is accused of stealing 122 gallons from a gas station at Pines Boulevard and 64th Avenue. According to a police report, the suspect used a magnetic device to fraudulently trick the pump into continuing to dispense gas after it reached its desired threshold.

Police said the display on the pump showed $20, but gas was still flowing into what investigators described as a "ridiculously large, self-made tank" tethered to the bed of his truck. The arrest report noted that the container appeared to be welded together with rusted steel plates.

Investigators said Molina obtained 122 gallons of diesel worth more than $700. Just last month, Molina was accused of stealing about $950 worth of fuel, all of which went into a makeshift tank.

Local officials highlighted the hazards of moving fuel in non-standard containers.

"That risk isn't just for the individuals in that vehicle; the risk is for everyone around that vehicle," said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Steve Gollan. He warned that transporting gas in an unapproved container is dangerous, adding, "Should that vehicle get into an accident between point A and point B, all of that fuel could cause an explosion."