Surveillance video shows "heinous crime" of man chasing, stomping ducks in Pembroke Pines, police say

The Pembroke Pines Police Department asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of killing a mother duck and several ducklings in what investigators describe as a disturbing act of animal cruelty.

According to police, the incident happened Aug. 30 near University Drive and Northwest 13th Street.

Surveillance video appears to show a man stalking a duck, trying to sneak through a fence before catching the bird and stomping on it. The man then stood on the duck until it died.

"This is a heinous crime. Our department takes it very seriously. It is animal cruelty," Capt. Christopher Rogers of the Pembroke Pines Police Department said.

Additional video from a nearby business shows the same man chasing ducklings, which police say were later found dead.

The person who posted the video to a neighborhood app said he wanted the community to be aware of the incident.

Police said officers have been canvassing the area to identify and locate the man seen in the videos.

"These crimes are troubling because they could lead to other crimes," Rogers said. "We don't know if this is the first time he has done this, or if he is victimizing other animals or other people. We want to catch this individual, and if he needs psychiatric help, we can help him that way. If he is just committing crimes for the sake of committing crimes, we want to make sure he is prosecuted."

Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional video from the area on Aug. 30 is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department.