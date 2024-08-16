Pastis Miami skillfully mimics iconic original location in New York's Meatpacking District

Pastis, legendary French brasserie in NYC, brings Parisian food to Miami | Taste of the Town

MIAMI - The summer games in Paris may be over, but you can still experience that "joie de vivre" at Pastis Miami.



Located in the vibrant Wynwood district, this newcomer offers both indoor and outdoor dining that skillfully mimics the iconic original location in New York's Meatpacking District.

Anthony Ramonas, Director of STARR Restaurants, emphasizes the striking similarity to the New York restaurant. "Inside is a carbon copy of everything. The number of people experiencing déjà vu when they walk through these doors is astounding," he said.

However, Ramonas is quick to point out what makes the Miami location unique: "The large terrace we have out there is really adding something special, bringing Pastis down to Miami."

A key element of the Pastis experience is the attention to service. Ramonas explained, "Our hospitality is really personal, from when you walk into when the server greets the table. We're not looking to be that Miami flash in the pan, that hot new spot for two months. We want to be here for two decades, just like New York."

This month and next, Pastis is participating in the ongoing Miami Spice program, offering a three-course menu at the attractive price of $45. "Not only did we offer some of our signature dishes, but we have full portions. It's an incredible value and a great way to taste so many different dishes at Pastis," Ramonas added.

Executive Chef Neil O'Connell masterfully prepares the dishes on the Spice menu. Standouts include the classic Escargots with garlic-parsley butter, which I found perfectly balanced and comforting. The French Onion Soup is another highlight, featuring a blend of three cheeses that creates an irresistible, gooey texture.

Other must-try dishes include the creamy Spaghetti Limone and Pastis's famous Cheeseburger – two four-ounce smash patties cooked with American cheese, pickles, onions, and a special sauce, served with crispy pommes frites.

The Chicken Paillard, topped with an arugula salad with almonds and olives, offers a lighter yet equally flavorful option.

Pastis Miami is open 365 days a year, serving lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The Miami Spice menu is available through the end of September.

