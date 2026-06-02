Miami-Dade condo owners plead for help after weeks-long elevator outrage impacting residents' health

Condominium owners near Doral are appealing for help after their buildings have been without elevator service for weeks. They are speaking exclusively with CBS News Miami, sharing stories of hardship amid the area's suffocating heat. Several owners, who are elderly and have disabilities, say they are struggling to climb the stairs.

This is not the first time the issue has plagued Parkwood Condominiums. Last July, CBS News Miami reported that one building in the complex had been without elevator service for more than a week.

Currently, service has been out at 9240 Fontainebleau Boulevard since May 14. The elevator at 9270 Fontainebleau Boulevard has been out of service since May 15, and the elevator at 9180 Fontainebleau Boulevard is also non-functional, though the duration there is unknown.

Ronald Bedenis, who has lived on the fifth floor of 9240 Fontainebleau Boulevard for 31 years, expressed worry for his wife and others.

"It's terrible. People are having a really difficult time," Bedenis said. "My wife cannot go out. I have an 80-year-old woman who cannot go down the stairs. Another neighbor is 104 years old, and she is in a wheelchair. How is she supposed to get down and buy food?"

His neighbor, 68-year-old Sandra Hanson, shared her struggle. "It is horrible. It is very bad because my husband is 80 years old and he cannot walk. He is very sick. He is stressed out," Hanson said.

At 9270 Fontainebleau Boulevard, 77-year-old heart patient Luis Jorge said the outage is impacting his health.

"They put two catheters in my heart before, and I have another operation coming up," Jorge said. "To go down is not a problem. But to go up is a problem. We called, and there is no one to talk to. I feel like I am in prison".

His neighbor, Iris Hernandez, called the situation "frustrating".

"It's a big hardship, and I am in disbelief," Hernandez said. "I feel like I am in a nightmare. I would like to see the elevator fixed".

CBS News Miami contacted Atlas Property Management Services in Doral and received a statement from Joaquin Alvarez, the property manager.

Alvarez reported some progress at 9270 Fontainebleau Boulevard, where a damaged property edge was repaired, but they are waiting for a control card. At 9240 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Alvarez said the elevator had a damaged valve, and he expected a new one to be installed by the end of the week. He confirmed the Condominium Association had authorized repairs.

For 9180 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Alvarez said the problem involves a defective control board, which the elevator company is working with the manufacturer to resolve. He noted the issue has been ongoing "for a while" but did not provide a repair completion date for that building.