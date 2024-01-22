Parkland shooting victims' families to lead US Education Secretary on tour of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Parkland families to lead U.S. Secretary of Education on tour of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Schoo

PARKLAND - US Congressman Jared Moskowitz and Parkland victims' families will lead U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly on a guided visitation of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday.

The 1200 building where the shooting took place on February 14, 2018, in which 17 people were killed and 17 others were injured has remained untouched. Those on the tour will see the blood-stained walls with bullet holes, shattered glass, opened computers and notebooks, and unopened boxes of Valentine's Day candy.

Moskowitz is on a mission to get as many lawmakers and educators as possible to see the time capsule of horror to spark a conversation about change on the national level.

After the last tour of the building, several parents of students who died spoke about the changes they hope to see.

"We want them to learn from our tragedy. We want them to learn from the mistakes that happened that day so that these things never happen again," said Lori Alhadeff whose daughter was killed in the shooting.

"It's very difficult for our families to have to walk through that building but we do it because we know that lessons can be learned from the failures that occurred here that day. Everything from the need to strengthen the doors so they can't be shot through to have the doors locked on the proper side so that the teachers, some of which who died, some of which who were shot, trying to lock their door on the wrong side," said Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina died that day.

Moskowitz is hopeful that a national red flag law can be passed. Red flag laws allow law enforcement to remove an individual's firearms if it's believed they pose a threat to someone or themselves. Moskowitz said Florida's red flag law is supported by sheriffs statewide and believes it would be supported by Republicans in Washington.

The 1200 building is set to be demolished sometime this summer.