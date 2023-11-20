Rep. Jared Moskowitz to lead one last tour of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

FORT LAUDERDALE - US Rep. Jared Moskowitz will lead five members of Congress and families of victims on one last tour of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's 1200 building, which has remained untouched since the deadly mass shooting on February 14th, 2018.

Following the tour, the congressional delegation which includes Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Rep. Daniel S. Goldman, Rep. Greg Landsman, and Rep. Wiley Nickel, and the family members will take part in a roundtable discussion on school safety at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs.

The 1200 building has been frozen in time since the shooting in which 17 people were killed and 17 others were injured. Those on the tours will see the blood-stained walls with bullet holes, shattered glass, opened computers and notebooks, and unopened boxes of Valentine's Day candy.

Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to serve life in prison last year after he was convicted of using an AR-15 rifle to kill 14 students and three staff members.

Families of the victims are hoping the roundtable discussion will bring changes that curb shootings.

"We have to put action behind "we feel bad," "thoughts and prayers." It's nice that people feel bad but if you don't put that into a purpose and try to make things better then you really don't feel bad," said Debbie Hixon, the wife of Chris Hixon who died saving students.

The building is set to be demolished sometime next summer, the date has not yet been determined.